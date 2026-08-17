DENVER — It's a gorgeous and mild start to the week. We picked up a few more storms and showers on Sunday, but the atmosphere is now drying out as a ridge of high pressure builds back in across the region.



Watch the full forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo in the video player below.

Warmer and drier weather settles back in across Colorado

Monday will be warmer and drier, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the plains. Most areas, including metro Denver will stay dry. Very few isolated storms are possible on the far Eastern Plains Monday night.

Tuesday will bring another warm day, with temperatures climbing a few degrees. A few high-based showers and storms may develop late in the day and continue into the evening as a front moves through. Overall, it should be a mostly dry day with only a few isolated storms.

Wednesday looks to be the most active day of the week, with cooler temperatures and more moisture moving back in. Temperatures will be pretty seasonal, with highs in the upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will rebound for the weekend. We'll see highs in the low to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance of afternoon storms and showers.

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