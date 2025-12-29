DENVER — It will be a gorgeous but chilly start to the day. You'll see lots of sunshine across the state, with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits to kick off the day.

Temperatures will recover to more seasonal levels for late December, making it feel a bit more comfortable compared to the weekend. Winds will stay relatively light, and overall travel and outdoor conditions should be much improved. We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 40s on the plains and upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

From Tuesday through midweek, temperatures will gradually warm above normal. Highs will climb into the 50s, and some areas may even approach the low 60s by Wednesday or Thursday. Skies will remain mostly clear, and dry air will keep humidity low, giving the area a quiet and pleasant stretch of weather.

Late in the week, changes may begin to develop, mainly for the mountains. A few weather systems passing nearby could bring light snow showers to the higher elevations, especially on Thursday and Friday. At this time, snowfall looks limited and timing may still change.

For the plains, dry weather is expected to continue through the end of the week and into next weekend. Temperatures should stay mild for this time of year, with no significant storms currently expected. Overall, the pattern favors calm, dry conditions with warmer-than-normal days.

Warmer and drier weather returns for the start of the new year

