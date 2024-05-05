Warmer and breezy Sunday, ahead of our next storm system

Warmer weather is on tap for Sunday, but it's going to be breezy this afternoon! Highs will climb into the 70s, with strong gusty winds through tonight. A few light showers will be possible over the plains, with mountain rain then snow developing.

Elevated fire weather conditions are possible with wind gusts up to 45 mph in the high country and 50 to 55 mph on the eastern plains and lower humidity this afternoon.

The mountains are expected to see periodic snow showers arrive late Sunday through the middle of the week, with a chance of difficult travel along I-70 in the mountains Monday morning.

Tomorrow, a High Wind Watch takes effect over the foothills and Front Range mountains. Wind gusts may reach up to 75 mph through Monday. More snow arrives as well for our northern high country. Around 5-10 inches of snow can be expected over the Park and Elkhead ranges, along with the Flat Tops.

A few rain showers will be possible over the plains and temperatures fall to start the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the Denver-area.

Another round of strong and gusty winds arrives on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s. Cooler and unsettled weather can be expected through the end of the week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.