DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous and comfortable start to the day, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. We'll see increasing clouds by midday, with temperatures in the low 80s — some decent patio weather by lunch!

Design by Landon Haaf

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mostly dry and warm. We'll see very few isolated storms roll off the foothills, with highs in the mid to upper 80s around the Denver metro area. The Eastern Plains will see low 90s. A few storms could turn a little severe on the far Eastern Plains.

It looks like the next cold front will swing in late Thursday into Friday morning, helping to drop daytime highs into the upper 70s to low 80s Friday. We'll be tracking partly to mostly cloudy skies to end the work week along with a better chance of storms Friday afternoon and evening.

So far, it looks like we'll enjoy seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend.

Warm with a few storms in Denver for the next few days

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.