Warm, with a few storms along the Front Range today

A few storms and showers are rolling across the southern edge of the metro area this morning...so you could see some wet roads for the early commute. We'll see 60s early on, with mid-80s by lunch and highs in the upper 80s by 4 p.m.

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Denver mostly dry, isolated storms over the higher terrain Wednesday

More storms will develop this afternoon, mainly from the Palmer Divide south along I-25 toward Colorado Springs and Pueblo. It looks like we'll stay pretty dry closer to Denver and then north and east toward Greeley and Fort Collins. There is a risk that a few of the storms could turn severe down south, stretching from Trinidad to the east.

By Thursday and Friday, a warming and drying trend takes over. Temperatures should climb into the mid 90s across the plains, but this heat won’t be quite as intense as some of the hotter stretches earlier this month. A few afternoon showers or storms could still pop up over the mountains.

The warmer, drier pattern should continue into Saturday, with mostly dry conditions across the metro and plains. High country storms will remain possible, with a slightly better chance of more across the eastern plains.

By Sunday into early next week, monsoon moisture may start working back into the region. That could bring better chances for showers and thunderstorms across the area, although the exact timing is still a little uncertain. For now, the overall trend is storms tonight, quieter weather midweek, then a warmer and drier stretch before moisture returns.

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