Warm weather sticks around for Sunday, highs in the 80s

DENVER- This morning will start off dry and fairly quiet, with warmer weather settling in across the plains. Highs will climb into the 80s this afternoon, making for a noticeably warmer Sunday. A few isolated showers or storms could pop up in the mountains and areas north of I-76, but most of these should stay weak. Any storms that do develop will mostly produce gusty winds vs significant rain.

Monday and Tuesday will bring more rain into the area as a storm system moves across Southwest Colorado. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially in the mountains, but widespread rain is not expected. The extra moisture could allow a few storms to produce locally heavy rain, even though overall coverage remains limited. Temperatures will cool a bit behind a weak cold front. Southwest Colorado is under a Flood Watch from Monday through Wednesday- especially for the burn scar areas.

Mountain snow chances will remain low through Wednesday. A few flurries or a light dusting could occur at the highest elevations, mainly above 12,000 feet, but temperatures will be too warm for much accumulation. For most areas, rain will be the main concern rather than snow.

The biggest weather story looks to come Wednesday and Thursday, when a strong storm system moves into Colorado. There is still a lot of uncertainty about exactly where the heaviest rain will fall. If the system tracks close enough to the Denver metro, periods of heavy rain could develop.

Even if widespread heavy rain does not develop, the unusually high moisture could lead to localized flash flooding from stronger storms. Rain chances should begin to decrease as the system moves east on Friday, although another weather system could arrive over the weekend. For now, Tuesday and Wednesday have the greatest potential for significant weather impacts.

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