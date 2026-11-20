It's a mild and dry start to the day across the eastern plains and we're in for one more day of unseasonably warm weather before some cold air settles in across the region!

Strong winds will be the big weather story across Colorado on Friday, with gusts reaching 50 mph on the plains and up to 65 mph in the mountains. It will push our temperatures into the low 60s and that's about 10 degrees above normal for the metro area.

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The combination of strong winds and relatively dry conditions will bring elevated fire weather concerns Friday afternoon. However, humidity levels are expected to stay above critical thresholds, so we likely won't see any alerts for the Front Range.

Light snow is developing in the mountains and will continue through midday Saturday. Moisture will be limited, though, keeping accumulations on the light side. Most mountain areas could pick up around 2 to 4 inches of snow by Saturday afternoon.

Mild in Denver today; light snow possible on Saturday!

The winds are going to quickly shift overnight as a cold front races through the state. We'll see increasing clouds along the Front Range by early Saturday, with temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s. A fast-moving band of rain and snow showers could quickly roll through mid-morning Saturday. For the Denver metro area, the chance of seeing even a trace of snow remains low at around 20 percent or less. There's a slightly better chance of seeing some light snow stick to the ground along the Palmer Divide and on the southwest side of town.

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Skies will clear out by Saturday afternoon, with temperatures only climbing into the mid-40s. It will be a chilly afternoon across the state and we won't see much of a warm up on Sunday. Expect upper 40s by kick off at Sunday's Broncos game. It will be a dry but chilly night for fans!

Colder weather sticks around into next week, with overnight lows dropping into the teens and 20s Sunday through Wednesday. Another system approaches Monday, bringing a chance for light mountain snow late Monday into Tuesday. There is also a chance that a few snow showers reach the plains, but any accumulation is expected to be light.

The pattern looks more active heading into the second half of next week, but forecast models are still all over the place on timing and potential impacts. We'll be watching your Thanksgiving forecast as it gets closer.

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