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Warm temperatures, spotty showers expected through Monday

Warm weather continues across Colorado Sunday and Memorial Day with highs in the 80s. Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible both days, but severe weather is not expected.
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Pool Forecast
Sunday rain chances
Bolder Boulder morning forecast
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DENVER — The pattern of warmer temperatures across Colorado continues, with a chance of a few isolated afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday’s afternoon high will reach the low to mid 80s across the Denver metro area and eastern plains as an upper ridge remains over the state.

However, there is a chance that enough moisture could bring isolated showers to scattered areas on Sunday.

Sunday rain chances

These storms will produce light rainfall and possible gusty outflow winds up to 30 mph.
Memorial Day will stay warm with highs again in the 80s.

There will be an increase in moisture on Monday, especially east of the mountains.
The best chance is Monday afternoon and evening hours.

Good news, if you're heading to Bolder Boulder on Monday morning, we’re expecting a dry start to our day with temperatures in the 40s.

Bolder Boulder morning forecast

No widespread severe weather is expected, and many areas will remain dry for much of both days.

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