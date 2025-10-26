Warm Sunday in Denver, wintry weather ahead for the northern mountains

DENVER — It’s a warm and pleasant Sunday across the Denver metro with highs topping out in the low 70s — perfect weather if you’re watching the Broncos game this afternoon.

Expect a mix of sunshine and high clouds through the day as winds pick up a bit later.

By Sunday night, things start to change.

A storm system moving in from the northwest will bring snow to the northern mountains, mainly late Sunday into Monday morning.

Places like Rabbit Ears and Cameron Pass could get a few inches of snow and see slick travel conditions by early Monday.

Monday turns noticeably cooler and much windier.

Gusty northwest winds will spread from the foothills onto the plains, and a few spotty rain showers could pop up around the metro by the afternoon.

Highs will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

By midweek, the weather settles down with highs in the 50s and 60s and plenty of sunshine.

A warming trend returns toward next weekend, bringing back that mild fall feel.

