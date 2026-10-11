Warm start to this week, with rain and mountain snow on the way

DENVER — It will be another warm day as the Denver metro climbs into the 80s again. That would make it 10 straight days of at least 80 degrees in Denver, an October oddity.

More cloud cover Sunday and a bit breezy this afternoon, especially to the south and east, as well as into the high country.

The mountains will see scattered showers through the day Sunday, mostly west of the Continental Divide. The Western Slope and San Juans will see better chances for a few thunderstorms and heavy rain, with the potential for localized flooding.

On Monday, the Denver metro stays mostly quiet and warm, with temperatures again close to 80 degrees.

Cooler air then arrives Monday night into Tuesday, with daytime highs dropping around 10 degrees to near-average for this time of year. A beautiful, sunny day precedes rain chances late Tuesday through the middle of the week.

A mostly cloudy, much cooler day Wednesday with temperatures struggling to hit the 60s. Chances for showers last through Wednesday and into Thursday, before a drier end to the week and a modest warm-up for the weekend.

From Sunday through Thursday, the mountains will get several inches of snow for the higher elevations, with snow levels dropping to around 10,000 feet in what looks to be our best storm of the season so far.

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