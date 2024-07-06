Watch Now
Warm Saturday in Denver; much cooler with storms Sunday

Look for low 90s to kick off the weekend along the Urban Corridor
Denver7
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jul 06, 2024

DENVER – Daytime highs will be a bit warmer as we climb into the lower 90s Saturday afternoon around the Denver metro area.

A few storms could pop up along the eastern plains Saturday, with hail and gusty winds the likely threat. It will stay dry in the city and west over the mountains.

A cold front will race across the state late Saturday, helping to drop temperatures dramatically on Sunday. We're looking at highs in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday afternoon.

Storms will be more widespread Sunday, impacting metro Denver and the Eastern Plains. So far, it doesn't look like we'll see many severe storms. The NWS was calling for possible heavy rain, but a low flooding threat.

Monday brings a chance for scattered storms, but the rest of the 7-day looks warm and dry as temperatures quickly rebound.

Expect low to mid-90s by midweek and near triple digits by next Friday.

