Warm rest of the weekend in Denver ahead of possible first snow

DENVER — The October heat makes a comeback again today. Highs will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday. Denver will be close to the record high of 83 degrees, last set in 2016.

It'll be the warm before the next storm as highs skyrocket into the upper 70s and lower 80s again on Monday afternoon. The current record high is 82 degrees, last set in 2016.

A storm will move into the high country Tuesday into Wednesday, delivering rain and snow to higher terrain.

Look for a strong cold front to drop temperatures into the 60s Tuesday in Denver. It'll also usher in scattered rain showers around the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening. If overnight lows drop enough, it looks like this storm could bring Denver its first snow of the season early Wednesday morning.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the urban corridor and plains, but travel may be treacherous in the mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Our trick or treat forecast looks nice and dry, but cool on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.

