DENVER — Wednesday brings quiet weather after a soggy Tuesday across Colorado.

Afternoon highs will be noticeably warmer, with highs climbing near 70 degrees across the plains.

Thursday will bring slight changes with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s across much of our area.

However, dry air and gusty winds will create critical fire weather conditions, especially during the afternoon.

Warm midweek before cold front brings snow Friday

The weather system won’t last long as another strong system moves in Thursday night into Friday.

A cold front will push through the region, dropping temperatures significantly into the 40s and bringing a period of light snow to much of the Front Range and I-25 corridor.

Although the snowfall total is expected to remain on the light side, the colder air will be noticeable for all.

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Friday night into early Saturday, a hard freeze is likely with overnight lows falling into the 20s.

Warmer temperatures and drier conditions are expected to return by the end of the weekend.

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