Warm finish to the week before changes arrive Sunday

Above-normal temperatures stick around through the week
Warm, dry weather continues through Friday with high temperatures in the 70s and near-record warmth. Clouds increase late Sunday as a storm brings rain to the plains and snow to the mountains.
DENVER — The warmth sticks around a bit longer as above-normal temperatures continue.

High pressure over the region will keep things dry and sunny through most of the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s Thursday and upper 70s Friday, putting Denver close to record.

The record for Thursday is 75 degrees. We could get close to record afternoon highs.

The weekend starts off pleasant, with highs near 70 both Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system moving in from California could bring increasing clouds late Sunday, followed by a chance for rain across the plains and light mountain snow possible Sunday night into Monday.

Next week looks cooler and more active, with a few rounds of moisture possible and temperatures dropping closer to normal. Cooler, more active weather extends through the next week.

