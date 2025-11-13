DENVER — The warmth sticks around a bit longer as above-normal temperatures continue.

High pressure over the region will keep things dry and sunny through most of the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s Thursday and upper 70s Friday, putting Denver close to record.

The record for Thursday is 75 degrees. We could get close to record afternoon highs.

The weekend starts off pleasant, with highs near 70 both Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system moving in from California could bring increasing clouds late Sunday, followed by a chance for rain across the plains and light mountain snow possible Sunday night into Monday.

Next week looks cooler and more active, with a few rounds of moisture possible and temperatures dropping closer to normal. Cooler, more active weather extends through the next week.

Warm finish to the week before changes arrive Sunday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.