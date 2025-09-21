Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm & dry Sunday before a big cool down early next week

Sunday stays warm and mostly dry with highs in the 80s. A cold front arrives Monday bringing showers, cooler temps, and mountain snow before sunshine returns late week.
Enjoy the sunshine Sunday—big changes are coming. A cold front Monday brings rain, cooler air, and mountain snow. Temps rebound by Thursday with drier, seasonal weather.
Warm & dry Sunday before a big cool down early next week
Clouds in the sky 9/21
Sunday Day Planner 921
Cold Front moves in Monday 921
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — It’s shaping up to be the driest day of the week, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the low 80s across the plains.

It’ll feel warm and comfortable, though a few afternoon showers or storms could pop up over the mountains.

Sunday Day Planner 921

One or two may drift toward the adjacent plains, but most spots east of the Front Range will stay on the drier side.

A strong cold front arrives late in the day, increasing our chance for showers.

Rain is most likely to develop over the eastern plains Monday evening and continue into the night.

In the high country, colder air will drop snow at levels around 10,000 feet—meaning mountain passes could see accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Cold Front moves in Monday 921

Cooler air settles in, with highs only in the 60s across the plains.

Scattered showers linger, and snow continues in higher elevations.

It’ll be a chilly reminder that the season is changing.

We’ll dry out and warm back up by Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds overhead. Expect a return to seasonal temperatures and sunshine to close out the week.

Warm & dry Sunday before a big cool down early next week

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?