Warm & dry Sunday before a big cool down early next week

DENVER — It’s shaping up to be the driest day of the week, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the low 80s across the plains.

It’ll feel warm and comfortable, though a few afternoon showers or storms could pop up over the mountains.

One or two may drift toward the adjacent plains, but most spots east of the Front Range will stay on the drier side.

A strong cold front arrives late in the day, increasing our chance for showers.

Rain is most likely to develop over the eastern plains Monday evening and continue into the night.

In the high country, colder air will drop snow at levels around 10,000 feet—meaning mountain passes could see accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Cooler air settles in, with highs only in the 60s across the plains.

Scattered showers linger, and snow continues in higher elevations.

It’ll be a chilly reminder that the season is changing.

We’ll dry out and warm back up by Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds overhead. Expect a return to seasonal temperatures and sunshine to close out the week.

