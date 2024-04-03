Spring has returned to Colorado and it looks like we'll see some of the warmest weather of the year so far starting tomorrow.

High temperatures along the Front Range will be in the 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday!

This warm weather will continue on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s near Coors Field for the Rockies home opener! The winds will pick up on Friday ahead of our next storm, so fire danger will be higher on Friday especially across the eastern plains.

It will get a little cooler on Saturday and there's a chance of afternoon showers. A cold and wet pattern will arrive on Sunday and continue Monday with rain and then snow expected for the mountains and the plains.

Warm, dry and sunny across the Denver metro area Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.