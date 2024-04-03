Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm, dry and sunny across the Denver metro area Wednesday

Thursday will be the warmest day of the year so far; Warm and windy for Friday's Rockies Home Opener
Spring has returned to Colorado and we're in for some of the warmest weather of the year so far. It'll be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.
Kelley Fine Arts.jpeg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 08:01:45-04

Spring has returned to Colorado and it looks like we'll see some of the warmest weather of the year so far starting tomorrow.

High temperatures along the Front Range will be in the 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday!

This warm weather will continue on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s near Coors Field for the Rockies home opener! The winds will pick up on Friday ahead of our next storm, so fire danger will be higher on Friday especially across the eastern plains.

It will get a little cooler on Saturday and there's a chance of afternoon showers. A cold and wet pattern will arrive on Sunday and continue Monday with rain and then snow expected for the mountains and the plains.

Warm, dry and sunny across the Denver metro area Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020