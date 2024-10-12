Warm, dry, and breezy Saturday for the Denver area

DENVER — It will be a warm and dry Saturday in the Denver area with highs in the lower 80s. There will be elevated fire weather conditions across the far Eastern Plains today.

Another cold front will zip across the state late Saturday night into Sunday morning, dropping temperatures yet again. Daytime highs will be a bit closer to normal on Sunday, in the low to mid 70s for the Broncos game!

Saturday morning forecast

The more fall-like weather sticks around early next week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Unfortunately, the dry weather continues into much of next week.

