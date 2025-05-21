We're seeing a few showers roll off the foothills across northern Colorado Wednesday morning, but skies will quickly clear and we're in for a mostly sunny sky.

It will be dry, warm and breezy along the Front Range Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The winds will kick up Wednesday afternoon, with gusts between 20 to 30mph.

With a ridge of high pressure sliding atop Colorado, high temperatures will steadily climb throughout the rest of the work week.

We'll see highs in the low 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday, making it feel more like summertime again. Enjoy the sunshine and warm breeze before the holiday weekend!

Warm, dry and breezy in Denver for Wednesday

So far, it looks like a warm start to Memorial Day weekend on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s around the Denver metro area. Scattered thunderstorms are looking a bit more likely by the afternoon across the Front Range.

A cold front swings in early Sunday, dropping daytime highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s. It'll usher in more cloud cover and another round of showers and thunderstorms. Right now, there could be a few pop up storms on Memorial Day but they look a bit more limited compared to the weekend. Stay tuned to the forecast as the holiday weekend gets closer!

