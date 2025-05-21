Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm, dry and breezy in Denver for Wednesday

Temperatures on the rise across Colorado the next few days, then m,ore storms and showers likely for the holiday weekend
It will be a warm, dry and breezy day. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky Wednesday afternoon.
5-21-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

We're seeing a few showers roll off the foothills across northern Colorado Wednesday morning, but skies will quickly clear and we're in for a mostly sunny sky.

LISA AM WX.jpg

It will be dry, warm and breezy along the Front Range Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The winds will kick up Wednesday afternoon, with gusts between 20 to 30mph.

With a ridge of high pressure sliding atop Colorado, high temperatures will steadily climb throughout the rest of the work week.

We'll see highs in the low 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday, making it feel more like summertime again. Enjoy the sunshine and warm breeze before the holiday weekend!

Warm, dry and breezy in Denver for Wednesday

So far, it looks like a warm start to Memorial Day weekend on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s around the Denver metro area. Scattered thunderstorms are looking a bit more likely by the afternoon across the Front Range.

A cold front swings in early Sunday, dropping daytime highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s. It'll usher in more cloud cover and another round of showers and thunderstorms. Right now, there could be a few pop up storms on Memorial Day but they look a bit more limited compared to the weekend. Stay tuned to the forecast as the holiday weekend gets closer!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team