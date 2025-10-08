DENVER — Skies cleared out overnight and we're in for a beautiful fall day. Temperatures will start off in the 40s for the early morning commute, so your kids may want a light extra layer. This afternoon? T-shirt and shorts weather!

Wednesday's forecast will feature plenty of sunshine and drier air as those southwesterly winds pick up. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by lunch, with upper 70s by happy hour and we'll see plenty of sunshine statewide.

It gets even warmer on Thursday. In fact, Thursday is the warmest day on our seven-day forecastwith highs in the low 80s and that's about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Heading into Friday and Saturday, moisture starts to increase. Expect more clouds and a few spotty showers or storms over the mountains, though most of the rain will stay light. The plains will stay mostly dry but a few showers are possible Friday night. Temperatures will dip a few degrees, but it will still be warmer than normal for mid-October.

Temperatures will stay above normal through the weekend, with upper 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

Warm and sunny weather settles in across the Denver metro area

