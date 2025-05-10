Warm and sunny this Mother's Day weekend

It's going to be a gorgeous, sunny and warm Mother's Day weekend across the Denver metro area!

Look for a sunny start to the day with a few increasing afternoon clouds Saturday. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday afternoon! We could see a few gusty thunderstorms in the High Country but most areas will stay dry this weekend.

We're in for low to mid 80s on Sunday for Mother's Day under a mostly sunny sky. Get outside with mom early, we'll have gorgeous weather to get some flowers into your spring pots!

So far, it looks like the above-average 80-degree temperatures stay with us into early next week. Slightly cooler, more seasonal daytime highs return Wednesday and Thursday along with gusty winds.

