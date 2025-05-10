Watch Now
Warm and sunny this Mother's Day weekend

It'll feel more like summertime this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and 80s
Denver7's Katie LaSalle has a check of your forecast 5/10/25- Temperatures soar to the 70s and 80s this weekend, with a few mountain storms and showers. Hotter to start next week!
It's going to be a gorgeous, sunny and warm Mother's Day weekend across the Denver metro area!

Look for a sunny start to the day with a few increasing afternoon clouds Saturday. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday afternoon! We could see a few gusty thunderstorms in the High Country but most areas will stay dry this weekend.

We're in for low to mid 80s on Sunday for Mother's Day under a mostly sunny sky. Get outside with mom early, we'll have gorgeous weather to get some flowers into your spring pots!

So far, it looks like the above-average 80-degree temperatures stay with us into early next week. Slightly cooler, more seasonal daytime highs return Wednesday and Thursday along with gusty winds.

