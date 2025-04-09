Warm and dry in Denver all week long

We are in for another mild and dry day across the Denver metro area. Temperatures will soar into the mid 60s by lunch, with low 70s by happy hour!

A weak front will kick up the winds Wednesday across the plains. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Denver metro from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for gusts between 30 to 50 mph and humidity values less than 15 %.

We'll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon and the winds will calm down Wednesday night. Thursday will be just a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 60s and that's still about 5 to 7 degrees above normal for early April.

Even warmer weather will settle in for the coming weekend! We'll see highs in the 80s across the Denver metro and Eastern Plains on Friday and Saturday. That will be Denver's first 80-degree days of the year! And we could break a record for the second-earliest 85-degree day in Denver on Saturday.

Higher fire danger for northeastern Colorado Wednesday

