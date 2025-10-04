Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm and breezy today before big cooldown Sunday

Windy and warm Saturday with highs in the low 80s for Denver. Showers possible this evening. Cooler Sunday with highs in the 60s and evening showers for parts of the area.
DENVER — Happy Saturday! Starting the morning with lows in the 50s, temperatures will gradually increasing into the low 80s.

It’ll be a pleasant day overall, but breezy.
Winds will increase through the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Most of the day will be dry and mostly sunny, though a stray shower or storm is possible after 3 p.m.

In the high country, scattered showers and a dusting of snow are possible by evening.

Farther out on the northeastern plains, a few storms could become strong to severe, with damaging winds the main threat.

Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will ease up overnight, though gusts near 30 mph are still possible before midnight.

Cooler air settles in, dropping temperatures about 20 degrees.

Highs for Sunday will reach the mid to upper 60s with increasing clouds.

By Sunday evening, rain chances increase, especially north of I-70, with lows near 45.
In the mountains, snow levels fall to around 9,000 feet, with a light dusting possible on the higher peaks.
In the mountains, snow levels drop to around 9,000 feet with light dusting possible at higher elevations. The cool airs through Tuesday before we warm back up mid to late week.
Expect slightly above-normal temperatures and drier weather to return by Wednesday.

