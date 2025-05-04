Warm and breezy on Sunday, ahead of heavy rain & cooler temps to start the week

DENVER - On Sunday, things start to get a little more active. In the afternoon, some scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms could pop up, mostly over the mountains and foothills.

These won’t be super strong or widespread, but if you're up in the hills, don’t be surprised by a quick downpour or rumble of thunder. It’ll still feel like spring, though, with temperatures in the 70s in most places.

Monday is when the big spring storm moves in. Expect rain on and off throughout the day, and it could be pretty breezy with winds up to 45 mph. Most places will see just rain, but the mountains—especially above 9,000 feet—will start to get snow. There’s a small chance we’ll get a few storms in the afternoon, but it depends on how much sun breaks through the clouds.

Tuesday looks like the wettest day of the week. Rain will be more widespread, and the mountains could get dumped on with over a foot of snow. Some foothill areas could even see a mix of rain and snow, especially overnight. There’s still some uncertainty about exactly where the heaviest rain and snow will fall, but if you’re along the Front Range or near the mountains, you’re most likely to see the most action.

Things should start drying out by Wednesday morning. After that, the weather will slowly turn around. We’ll see more sunshine, temperatures will warm up, and by the end of the week, it should feel more like spring again. Expect mostly dry weather with just a few afternoon showers in the mountains heading into the weekend.

