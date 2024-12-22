Very mild Sunday, with increasing chances for snow next week!

DENVER - A lot of people will be traveling ahead of the holiday, and the weather will remain relatively quiet here across Colorado.

A dry and mild weather pattern will dominate through the weekend.

We'll see temperatures climb about 20 degrees above average again this afternoon, with highs in the mid 60s. Expect mainly 40s for highs in the mountains.

The average high temperature in Denver the week of Christmas is in the low 40s. Sunday morning out at the airport, saw a low of 43 degrees.

A weak system will bring some light snow to the mountains overnight Sunday night into Monday, but most areas on the plains will remain dry.

We may see a little more snow in the mountains on Christmas Day, a nice present for skiiers and boarders, with a few afternoon/evening showers possible around the Denver metro.

We'll see mid 50s on Christmas Eve Tuesday and upper 40s on Christmas Day with rain changing to snow late in the afternoon and evening.

Right now, it looks like the potential for some light rain for the city with some light snow mixing in around 8pm.

Staying above average and dry Thursday through the start of the upcoming weekend, with highs back in the 50s.

