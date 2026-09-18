Unsettled weather sticks around into the weekend

DENVER-Starting this morning, warm and unsettled weather will continue across the area. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread, especially over the lower elevations. Some storms may produce gusty winds, but most storms will move along quickly, which should limit rainfall for many locations.

Saturday will be the main day to watch. More showers and thunderstorms are expected, with the greatest coverage across the plains. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, increasing the chance for localized flooding. There will also be some potential for stronger storms as instability and wind shear increase.

The mountains will see a different trend through the weekend. Drier air will gradually move into the high country, leading to fewer and weaker showers and thunderstorms. Lower elevations, especially across the plains, will continue to have the better chance for storms and heavier rain.

Sunday will bring cooler and more seasonal temperatures, along with a gradual decrease in shower and thunderstorm activity. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will still be possible, but overall activity should be lower than Saturday. By Monday, conditions will turn noticeably drier, with only isolated afternoon showers expected and temperatures mainly in the mid-70s across the lower elevations.

Looking beyond Monday, the weather will remain somewhat unsettled. Southwest winds aloft will allow a few disturbances to move through the region, keeping chances for showers around on many days. The mountains are expected to have the best chance for precipitation, although there is still uncertainty in the forecast for the rest of the week.

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