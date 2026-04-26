Unsettled pattern brings rain chances through the Monday

DENVER — Sunday is shaping up to be cloudy and wet for most of Colorado.

We can expect afternoon temperatures to reach the 50s with an unsettled start to the week across the Front Range.

There will be a slight increase in showers on Sunday heading into Monday morning.

Scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is unlikely with this weather pattern; brief showers could move through at times.

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Monday will have rain chances, especially in the mountains, where they could see more rain accumulation.

The plains will have an increase in rainfall on Monday evening.

Heading into the rest of the workweek, there will be a chance of showers every day with afternoon temperatures closer to seasonable norms.

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