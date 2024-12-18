Unseasonably warm weather settles in across Colorado for the week leading up to the holidays

Skies are clearing out across the state Wednesday morning and we're in for some very mild weather in the week leading up to the holidays.

Design by Landon Haaf

High temperatures will remain above average through the week, with mid 50s on Wednesday, with upper 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday and into the weekend.

It's unseasonably warm for this time of year. Typically, highs are in the low 40s and lows fall into the upper teens in Denver during mid to late December.

So far, it looks like it'll be a dry and mild Christmas Eve across Colorado. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s next Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. Some models are showing an incoming storm system on Christmas Day. There's still a lot of time and details to fine tune as the storm gets closer.

Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above normal Christmas Eve

