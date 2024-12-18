Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Unseasonably warm weather settles in across Colorado for the week leading up to the holidays

More 60s and sunshine in Denver later this week
It will be an incredibly mild end to the week, with temperatures in the low 50s Wednesday and closer to 60 degrees by Thursday.
Hollie Flesher Hardman.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Skies are clearing out across the state Wednesday morning and we're in for some very mild weather in the week leading up to the holidays.

LISA AM WX.jpg
Design by Landon Haaf

High temperatures will remain above average through the week, with mid 50s on Wednesday, with upper 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday and into the weekend.

It's unseasonably warm for this time of year. Typically, highs are in the low 40s and lows fall into the upper teens in Denver during mid to late December.

So far, it looks like it'll be a dry and mild Christmas Eve across Colorado. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s next Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. Some models are showing an incoming storm system on Christmas Day. There's still a lot of time and details to fine tune as the storm gets closer.

Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above normal Christmas Eve

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team