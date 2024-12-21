Unseasonably warm weather in store for the holidays

DENVER - A lot of people will be traveling over the next few days and the weather will not be an issue across Colorado!

A dry and mild weather pattern will dominate through the weekend.

We'll see temperatures climb about 15 to 20 degrees above normal each afternoon, with upper 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday across the Front Range. Expect mainly 40s in the mountains.

The average high temperature in Denver the week of Christmas is in the low 40s.

A weak system will bring some light snow to the mountains Sunday into Monday, but most areas on the plains will remain dry.

We may see a little more light snow in the mountains on Christmas Day, with a few afternoon/evening showers around the Denver metro.

Right now, it looks like the potential for some light rain for the city with a few flurries possible in the southern suburbs.

We'll see mid 50s on Christmas Eve and low 50s on Christmas Day.

