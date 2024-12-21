Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Unseasonably warm weather in store for the holidays

Sunshine and 60s in Denver Saturday. Some fresh powder for Colorado's ski resorts by early next week
Denver7 Forecast- 12/21/24. Sunshine and 60s in Denver Saturday. Staying dry this weekend, with some light snow arriving for the mountains into Monday.
7 day forecast
Posted

DENVER - A lot of people will be traveling over the next few days and the weather will not be an issue across Colorado!

A dry and mild weather pattern will dominate through the weekend.

We'll see temperatures climb about 15 to 20 degrees above normal each afternoon, with upper 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday across the Front Range. Expect mainly 40s in the mountains.

The average high temperature in Denver the week of Christmas is in the low 40s.

A weak system will bring some light snow to the mountains Sunday into Monday, but most areas on the plains will remain dry.

7 day

We may see a little more light snow in the mountains on Christmas Day, with a few afternoon/evening showers around the Denver metro.

Right now, it looks like the potential for some light rain for the city with a few flurries possible in the southern suburbs.

We'll see mid 50s on Christmas Eve and low 50s on Christmas Day.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team