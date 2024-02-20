It will be another mild and dry day, with mostly sunny skies and an even warmer Tuesday afternoon. We'll see high temperatures in upper 50s to low 60s across the northeastern plains, with highs closer to 70 degrees across the southeastern plains.

There will be scattered light snow in the high country and highs in the 30s for skiing and snowboarding.

A weakening Pacific storm system will move across the state Wednesday and early Thursday with some cooler weather and a few inches of snow for the mountains. Denver and the eastern plains will see a few rain showers Wednesday afternoon and evening and a little light snow early Thursday.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s on Wednesday and upper 40s on Thursday.

Skies will clear by the end of the week and we'll be back in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Unseasonably warm weather in store across the Denver metro area Tuesday

