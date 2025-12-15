Unseasonably warm weather in Denver to start the week

DENVER — It's going to be an unseasonably warm week for mid-December. You'll find mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the 60s for the next three days across the Denver metro area.

The record high Monday is 68 degrees, set back in 1921 and we're calling for a high of 66 degrees! Any morning high clouds will gradually thin out by the afternoon, leading to a mostly sunny day. Winds will generally remain light, except for the usual breezier spots in the foothills and mountains.

By Tuesday, downsloping winds will help keep temperatures very warm, with more 60s along the Front Range. Conditions will remain dry, and winds will mostly stay on the lighter side, making for another pleasant but unusually warm December day.

Wednesday brings a notable change, especially with the wind. While temperatures remain warm at lower elevations and dry conditions continue on the plains, strong winds are expected to develop, raising fire weather concerns in parts of the foothills and plains. In the mountains, moisture increases later in the day, and snow is expected to begin by Wednesday afternoon, becoming light to moderate through the evening.

From Wednesday night into Thursday, snow will continue at times in the mountains, especially in favored higher terrain areas. Lower elevations have chances for rain late night with temperatures cooling off quite a bit for Thursday. Looking ahead, Friday appears dry and warmer again, while another fast-moving system over the weekend could bring more mountain snow and gusty winds.

