DENVER — The unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for the next few days. We're under quite a bit of cloud cover for the early morning commute, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

We'll see partly sunny skies Wednesday and temperatures will climb into the mid 60s by lunch and then upper 60s by 3 p.m. With a ridge of high pressure anchored over the region, this mild weather will remain in place through the end of the week.

Skies will clear out on Thursday and it's going to get even warmer. We'll see low to mid 70s across the Eastern Plains on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine across the state.

By Friday night and into the weekend, a new storm system moves in from the West Coast. There’s still some model disagreement on the exact track, but it does look like it will at least bring some much-needed showers to the mountains.

The metro may see spotty rain depending on how the system develops. Temperatures will still be in the 60s on Saturday, but likely cool into the 50s on Sunday.

We are in for more of a pattern shift next week. It'll be much colder, with a chance of rain and snow by next Wednesday.

Unseasonably warm weather continues across Colorado for the next few days

