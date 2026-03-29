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Unseasonably warm weather ahead of cold front

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Monday for the foothills and plains with gusty winds and low humidity. Then, a cold front moves in Monday night bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.
Sunday's record high
Denver7
Sunday's record high
High Fire Danger.
Wednesday best chances of precipation.
Posted

DENVER — Unseasonably warm weather continues with afternoon temperatures in the 80s.

We could break another record today, with the previous record set at 79 degrees.

Sunday's record high

We’re expecting dry conditions and gusty winds to create elevated fire weather risks.

This weather trend continues until Monday.

The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Monday, from morning through evening, for the foothills and nearby plains.

  • Winds: West 10–20 mph, gusts up to 35 mph
  • Humidity: As low as 10%
  • Impact: Rapid fire spread is possible. Avoid outdoor burning or any spark-producing activities.
High Fire Danger.

Monday night changes are expected as a cold front rolls in, bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation.

Moisture will remain through midweek, keeping precipitation chances elevated, and a stronger system may impact the region later in the week.

On Wednesday, we have the best chance of widespread rain and snow for the high country.

Wednesday best chances of precipation.

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