Unseasonably warm weather ahead of cold front

DENVER — Unseasonably warm weather continues with afternoon temperatures in the 80s.

We could break another record today, with the previous record set at 79 degrees.

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We’re expecting dry conditions and gusty winds to create elevated fire weather risks.

This weather trend continues until Monday.

The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Monday, from morning through evening, for the foothills and nearby plains.



Winds: West 10–20 mph, gusts up to 35 mph

Humidity: As low as 10%

Impact: Rapid fire spread is possible. Avoid outdoor burning or any spark-producing activities.

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Monday night changes are expected as a cold front rolls in, bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation.

Moisture will remain through midweek, keeping precipitation chances elevated, and a stronger system may impact the region later in the week.

On Wednesday, we have the best chance of widespread rain and snow for the high country.

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