Unseasonably warm in Denver metro this weekend

DENVER— Are you enjoying this unseasonably warm start to December? Well, the warmer than average temperatures will continue through the weekend!

Saturday, look for very mild conditions statewide with highs in the upper 50s to low-60s across the Denver metro-area, and 30s to low 40s in the high country.

The next storm will move into Colorado early next week. We'll see some snow to the mountains on late Sunday, with light snow possible in Denver on Monday.

So far, it looks like 4 to 8 inches across the Front Range mountains with about 1 to 3 inches in metro Denver and the plains.

This incoming storm will help to cool off temperatures dramatically. We've had above-average days every day so far this December, and this storm will drop the metro into below-average territory.

You'll need the winter coat early next week! Look for highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. The storm clears out Tuesday with more 50s on deck by the end of next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.