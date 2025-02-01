Unseasonably mild for metro-Denver, with mountain snow this weekend

It's going to be an incredibly mild start to February. We'll see lots of melting through the weekend as we soar a solid 15 to 20 degrees above normal across the Denver metro area.

A ridge of high pressure scoots back into Eastern Colorado bringing the heat, and drier weather with it. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s in Denver under partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday.

The northern and central mountains will see a chance of snow starting Saturday, continuing off and on through Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for the Park and Elkhead mountains for 8 to 16 inches of snow over the weekend. A Winter Storm Advisory will be in place for the Rocky Mountain National Park and the Continental Divide as they could see 4 to 12 inches of new snow.

Along with the heavy snow, we'll see gusty winds across the mountain passes over the weekend. An Avalanche Watch is in effect for parts of the northern and central mountains through Sunday night, as avalanche conditions will be ripe especially in the back country.

"The I-70 corridor will eventually get in the action but it will probably be a steady light snow," according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The extremely mild weather sticks around early next week. It'll feel more like spring than winter in Denver through Wednesday!

It looks like temperatures will drop back into the 40s next Thursday, and we'll be tracking a chance of snow in the city. Winter certainly isn't over just yet!

