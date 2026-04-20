Unseasonable warmth to give way to cooler weekend weather

DENVER — Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue across the region, with temperatures climbing well above normal.

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Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 60s in the mountain valleys.

Currently, the warm weather is being driven by a high-pressure system.

That system will hold in place through Tuesday, allowing temperatures to rise.

A cold front system is expected to move through Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

Cooler air is likely to continue through the weekend, with temperatures possibly dropping below normal.

While widespread precipitation is not expected, there will be an increasing chance of light rain and mountain snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend as a more weather pattern develops.

Mild Start to Week Before Cooler, Unsettled Pattern Arrives

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