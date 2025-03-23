Toasty temps in store this week across parts of Colorado

It's going to be a pleasant March day across Colorado. We'll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions across the plains, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s by 4 pm.

Snow is tapering off in the mountains, but we could see a few more light snow showers tonight. The winds will be gustier over the high mountain passes and we'll see speeds up to 30 mph across the eastern plains.

Looking ahead, dry weather is expected Monday through Thursday, with above-normal temperatures for much of Colorado. We'll see highs in the low to mid-70 from Monday through Wednesday and it gets even warmer on Thursday! Temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

By Friday night, things will begin to change. A cooler trend is expected, with a chance of precipitation in the forecast for both Friday night and Saturday. While the moisture won’t be heavy, there is a potential for some showers or light snow in the mountains and foothills. It will also feel a bit cooler than earlier in the week, with temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.