Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Temperatures will be back into the 60s and 70s for Easter Sunday

Warmer weather sticks around for the next few days
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest forecast for 4/4.
The heat and sun return to Denver along with fire concerns
Highs on Sunday
High for Colorado on Sunday
Denver forecast on Monday
Easter forecast
Posted
and last updated

Tonight will keep that breezy feel across the northeast plains, but the winds won’t stay strong for long. Skies remain clear, and temperatures stay mild, setting us up for a weekend that’s mostly about sunshine and warmth.

Denver forecast on Monday

Sunday will be the kind of spring day that makes you want to get outside, highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 60s with dry air sticking around. A very weak cold front will roll through quickly early Monday, but not much change behind that front.

Easter forecast

Monday’s weather could include a few mountain snow showers and maybe even a sprinkle over the northeast plains, but it’s not looking like much less than a tenth of an inch if anything falls. The big story comes midweek, when breezy winds start to crank again and temperatures bounce into the low 70s. Dry conditions combine with gusts and low humidity to raise the risk for elevated to potentially critical fire weather by Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will start to shift toward a more unsettled pattern. Winds turn southwesterly, pulling in Pacific moisture. That means better chances for rain and snow in the mountains, and possibly showers on the plains, each day heading into the weekend.

Overall, expect a few calm days to start the week, followed by warmth, wind, and fire danger midweek, before a cooler, wetter stretch tries to move in by next weekend. If you’re thinking about outdoor plans, midweek will be great for warmth, but less friendly if you’re worried about high fire danger.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

480x360-streamingweather.png

Denver7 Weather Livestream