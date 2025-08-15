Temperatures stay hot for Friday, chances for afternoon storms

DENVER- It’s looking a bit more active out there today with some extra moisture moving in, which means a better chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. If storms do pop up, they could come with some strong, gusty winds. We're talking sudden bursts over 40 or even 50 mph, especially across the eastern plains. So if you’re outside later today, keep an eye on the sky.

Saturday is shaping up to be pretty similar. Storm chances stick around, and while it might cool off just a little, it’ll still be warmer than usual for mid-August. Highs will be in the mid-90s in most spots. The storms will probably stay pretty dry overall, but there's a better shot at actually seeing some measurable rain compared to today.

By Sunday, things start to calm down. Drier air moves in, and that means fewer storms and more sunshine. A storm or two might still pop up, but most places should stay dry. Temps will still be running a bit warmer than normal.

As we head into early next week, there's still a little moisture hanging around, so we might see a few more afternoon storms on Monday or Tuesday. Nothing major, though. It’s looking more like a low-key setup with a mix of sun and a few isolated storms here and there.

By mid to late week, the heat really starts to build again. A ridge of high pressure settles in, which means drier weather and climbing temps. We’ll likely be back into the mid-90s across the plains and along the I-25 corridor. So enjoy the brief break from the heat while it lasts — summer’s not done with us yet.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.