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Temperatures at DIA hit 100, breaking record

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A view of Denver on July 25, 2026, when temperatures at the airport reached a record high of 100 degrees.
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The temperature at Denver International Airport has officially clocked in at 100 degrees Saturday, breaking the previously held record for today's date.

The previously held record was 99 degrees in 1963, according to National Weather Service data.

This marks the second time Denver has hit triple-digit temperatures in the last five days.

On Sunday, Denverites can expect a high of 101 degrees, matching the previously held record for the day, Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said.

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