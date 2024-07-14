Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Temperatures around 100 degrees Sunday, rain & cooler air arrive next week

A Heat Advisory continues today for dangerous, triple-digit temperatures
Poster image (6).jpg
Denver7
Poster image (6).jpg
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jul 14, 2024

DENVER — A dangerous heat continues to impact Colorado through Sunday. Temperatures will skyrocket into record-setting territory again this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains until 8 p.m. for temperatures hovering in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

This is an unprecedented stretch of 100+ degree days in Denver. On average, the city sees one 100-degree day each year.

Sunday's current record high is 100-degrees, last set in 1878- and we are expecting a high of 101.

Along with the scorching hot temperatures, it'll be mostly sunny and very dry. High fire danger will also be a concern.

It doesn't look like we'll get any relief from the heat until Tuesday and Wednesday. That's when temperatures "dip" into the mid to upper 80s. It'll be the city's next best chance of a few thunderstorms. We will desperately need the rain after this sizzling hot heat wave.

COLORADO HEAT WAVE | FORECAST TEMPS BY CITY

Here’s a look at how high temperatures are expected to peak through the weekend in these Colorado communities. To view the chart in fullscreen mode, click this link.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020