Temperatures around 100 degrees Sunday, rain & cooler air arrive next week

DENVER — A dangerous heat continues to impact Colorado through Sunday. Temperatures will skyrocket into record-setting territory again this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains until 8 p.m. for temperatures hovering in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

🌡️Record-breaking heat continues through the weekend. Highs will soar above 100° across the majority of the urban corridor and plains. It would be a good idea to complete your outdoor activities early in the morning or in the evening. Stay hydrated and take breaks! #COwx pic.twitter.com/JzPtEhbNyy — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 13, 2024

This is an unprecedented stretch of 100+ degree days in Denver. On average, the city sees one 100-degree day each year.

Sunday's current record high is 100-degrees, last set in 1878- and we are expecting a high of 101.

Along with the scorching hot temperatures, it'll be mostly sunny and very dry. High fire danger will also be a concern.

It doesn't look like we'll get any relief from the heat until Tuesday and Wednesday. That's when temperatures "dip" into the mid to upper 80s. It'll be the city's next best chance of a few thunderstorms. We will desperately need the rain after this sizzling hot heat wave.

COLORADO HEAT WAVE | FORECAST TEMPS BY CITY

Here’s a look at how high temperatures are expected to peak through the weekend in these Colorado communities. To view the chart in fullscreen mode, click this link.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.