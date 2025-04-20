Sunshine and seasonal temperatures return this Easter Sunday

On Sunday, we'll start warming up! Highs will reach the low to mid 60s across the plains, though it’ll stay a bit cooler in the mountains with some lingering clouds. Any leftover snow showers in the high country should taper off.

Sunday Night into Monday:

A ridge of high pressure moves in briefly, bringing warmer and windier weather. By Monday, expect gusty winds, especially in the mountains and eastern plains, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Fire Weather Alert - Monday:

Dry conditions and gusty winds could create elevated fire danger across the eastern plains. A Fire Weather Watch might be issued depending on how things trend.

Rest of the Week (Tuesday - Saturday):

A warmer pattern sticks around with highs staying above normal. Each afternoon brings a chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially from midweek onward. The best chances for rain on the plains are Wednesday through Friday, with snow showers likely in the mountains.

