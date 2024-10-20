Watch Now
70s return to Denver Sunday. Scattered rain/snow showers for Colorado's high country

Partly sunny and breezy today across the metro-area
Colorado forecast 10/20/24. Winter storm warnings expire at noon Sunday for SW Colorado. Gusty winds expected across the plains today, with some lingering moisture in the mountains and foothills. Highs will be in the low 70s across the metro-area.
Colorado is parched, so this storm system was a welcome sight. While the metro-area saw some moisture, the heaviest precipitation impacted southern Colorado. The southwestern mountains will see the heaviest snow sticking around near Telluride until Sunday midday.

Highs were in the mid 60s for Denver on Saturday, but will be in the 70s this afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is set to expire at noon over the San Juans for 1 to 2 feet of snow above 8,500 feet in elevation. The Front Range mountains are not under any advisories, but scattered rain/snow showers will be possible tonight through early Monday morning.

We'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in Denver today, and only a slight chance of a few isolated showers over the foothills. Winds will be gusty at times from the south through the day. A few light showers may roll east over the plains tonight.

Skies gradually clear for Monday, with lows falling to the 40s by early morning.

Warmer than average and dry weather is expected to return all next week. Expect temperatures to soar into the 70s and plenty of sunshine through next Saturday.

