DENVER — We saw some much-needed rain and snow across Colorado within the next 24 hours, but that's quickly clearing out of the state. You'll still see some light snow on the high mountain passes Wednesday morning, but it's a sunny start to the day on the plains.

We'll get a break from the wet weather Wednesday and Thursday, with highs climbing back into the 70s in Denver under mostly sunny skies. The winds will kick up a bit Thursday, so fire danger will be high, especially in Southern Colorado.

Another, more powerful, system looks to move in toward the end of the week. This one looks to bring more widespread precipitation to the region, with heavy snow in the mountains and possibly a bit in the Denver metro. Snowfall amounts look fairly minimal, with less than 2 inches of slushy snow in the city by late Friday night. If we see the snow stack up, this would be Denver's first snowfall since mid-March, and the first of the month.

It looks like Friday's storm system will move out fast. Sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures return this weekend. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees early next week.

Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s across the Denver metro area again

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