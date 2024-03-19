Sunshine and 60s for the first few days of spring

Spring officially begins at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday and it's definitely going to feel like it for the next few days.

We'll see sunny skies and it will be even warmer than Monday, with temperatures in the upper 50s by lunch and low 60s through the afternoon.

We'll continue to see a lot of melting across the Front Range, with afternoon highs in the 60s all week long. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s in the foothills and mountains.

Our next storm will bring a better chance of snow to the mountains this weekend. Highs will be in the 60s on the plains Saturday, but dropping into the 50s on Sunday. We'll see a few showers across the metro area on Saturday and colder with a chance of snow by Monday.

