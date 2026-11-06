Sunshine and 60s for the Denver Metro Area this weekend

It's going to be a very seasonal end to the week. Some clouds have rolled in from the west, but will gradually clear out later today with highs in the upper 50s to even low 60s across the Northeastern Plains.

A few spotty rain and snow showers are possible in the mountains but that will be it for moisture as we head into the weekend.

Sunshine & 60s for Denver this weekend!

A ridge of high pressure will build over Colorado starting tomorrow, bringing drier and warmer weather to much of the state! We're talking highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday, with lots of sunshine across Colorado.

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This mild weather will continue on Monday and looks to stick around through much of next week. In fact, longer-range forecast models show very little chance for precipitation across Colorado for about the next 10 days. So unfortunately, very little help from Mother Nature at our ski resorts! But it will make from some pleasant conditions to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

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