Sunshine and 60s across the Denver metro area for the next few days

DENVER - Lots of people are going to be traveling over the next few days and weather won't be an issue across Colorado!

We're seeing lots of sunshine Friday morning for the morning drive. The winds have calmed and we're in for a gorgeous end to the week.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s across the Denver metro area by Friday afternoon, with upper 40s in the foothills and upper 30s in the mountains.

This dry and mild weather pattern will continue through the weekend. We'll see temperatures climb about 15 to 20 degrees above normal each afternoon, with low 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

A weak system will bring some light snow to the mountains Sunday into Monday, but most areas on the plains will remain dry.

We may see a little more light snow in the mountains on Christmas Day, with a few afternoon/evening showers around the Denver metro. Right now, it looks like light rain for the city with a few flurries possible in the southern suburbs. We'll see mid 50s on Christmas Eve and low 50s on Christmas Day.

Unseasonably warm weather in store for the holidays

