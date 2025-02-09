Watch Now
Sunshine and 40 degrees in Denver Sunday. Arctic air heading our way next week.

Much colder Tuesday and Wednesday, with more snow set to accumulated.
Cool and sunny Sunday across Colorado. Colder air and more accumulating snow arrive next week.
We saw some light snow overnight Saturday. Skies clear for Sunday, with a high of around 40 degrees in Denver this afternoon.

In the mountains, snow comes to an end today as well, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for highs.

Looking ahead, the forecast for Monday into Tuesday will see another round of light snow, though much weaker than previous systems.

A cold front moving through will bring northeasterly winds and minimal accumulations, with the foothills possibly seeing 1-3 inches of snow and the plains only receiving a trace to 2 inches late Monday.

Highs to start the week will be cool, in the 30s, ahead of our next blast of arctic air. Afternoon highs will drop into the 20s once we get to Tuesday and only in the upper teens on Wednesday.

By Tuesday night and into Wednesday, a more significant weather system will develop, bringing moderate snow to the region.

The plains could see 2-5 inches, with the mountains getting higher amounts, though snow totals should remain under 8 inches. The snow could make travel difficult, especially on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The cold temperatures will also become a concern. From late Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will drop significantly, with Wednesday night expected to be the coldest. Single-digit lows are likely, and some areas, particularly on the plains, could see temperatures fall below zero. Wind chills could also make it feel much colder, potentially dipping as low as -10°F in some areas, though the winds will remain light, reducing the risk of more severe cold weather impacts.

Highs will moderate through the end of the week, with more 40s heading into the weekend.

