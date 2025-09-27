DENVER — Happy Saturday, we're starting the weekend with nice weather across the region.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds overhead.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s along the I-25 corridor and the plains—still running just a touch above average for this time of year.

Denver7

A weak cold front sliding across the northeast plains tonight may cool us slightly, but overall, it’s a very pleasant fall day to be outdoors.

Moisture from the Desert Southwest will begin moving back into the state, but most of that will stay focused over the mountains.

Sunny weekend ahead, with a chance of mountain showers by Monday

That means mountain areas could see a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

For lower elevations, it’s looking mainly dry, with just a stray sprinkle or weak storm possible.

Denver7

Skies stay mostly sunny otherwise, and highs climb into the low 80s. This is when we’ll notice more change.

It won’t be an all-day washout, but it’s the best chance for rain we’ve seen in a few days.

Highs will be a bit cooler, landing in the upper 70s to near 80.

All in all, it’s a great weekend to enjoy some fall sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday are your best bets for dry weather if you’re planning outdoor activities, while Monday looks a little more unsettled with the return of scattered showers.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.