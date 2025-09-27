Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny weekend ahead, with a chance of mountain showers by Monday

High pressure keeps skies mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs running slightly above average. The mountains may see a few afternoon showers Sunday, but lower elevations should stay dry.
A sunny and warm weekend is in store with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Moisture returns Sunday with rain chances over the mountains.
DENVER — Happy Saturday, we're starting the weekend with nice weather across the region.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds overhead.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s along the I-25 corridor and the plains—still running just a touch above average for this time of year.

A weak cold front sliding across the northeast plains tonight may cool us slightly, but overall, it’s a very pleasant fall day to be outdoors.

Moisture from the Desert Southwest will begin moving back into the state, but most of that will stay focused over the mountains.

That means mountain areas could see a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

For lower elevations, it’s looking mainly dry, with just a stray sprinkle or weak storm possible.

Skies stay mostly sunny otherwise, and highs climb into the low 80s. This is when we’ll notice more change.

It won’t be an all-day washout, but it’s the best chance for rain we’ve seen in a few days.

Highs will be a bit cooler, landing in the upper 70s to near 80.

All in all, it’s a great weekend to enjoy some fall sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday are your best bets for dry weather if you’re planning outdoor activities, while Monday looks a little more unsettled with the return of scattered showers.

