Sunny, warm and dry through Saturday, changes by Sunday

Expect warm, dry, and pleasant weather through Saturday — great for outdoor plans. A weak front Friday night brings cooling, with scattered light showers possible late Sunday in the mountains.
DENVER — If you’re looking for a stretch of pleasant fall weather, you’re in luck. Sunshine, warm afternoons and quiet conditions will carry us through the end of Saturday.

Thursday afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s with clear skies. That’s thanks to a high-pressure system that settled over our region, which means lots of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

We can expect Friday to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

By Friday night, a weak front slips through, but it won’t be a big deal, just a slight cool-down heading into Saturday.

Changes arrive late on Sunday as our next system approaches. Most of the moisture will stay to the west, but scattered showers and storms could pop up, mostly over the mountains.

The plains are expected to stay mostly dry, though clouds and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out.

Overall, the warm and dry stretch dominates through Saturday, with only a small chance of wet weather sneaking in Sunday afternoon.

