Sunny Sunday leads into warmer, drier week across Colorado

DENVER — Sunday is setting the stage to be a quiet and sunny day with warmer temperatures.

A dry stretch of weather is expected heading into the week as high pressure builds over the western United States.

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This system will help afternoon highs climb into the 70s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Skies will remain mostly clear, making for an ideal end to the weekend.

Heading into the rest of the work week, temperatures will reach 80 degrees by Tuesday.

As temperatures increase this week, fire concerns increase.

Dry air, low humidity, and periods of gusty wind will create elevated to critical fire weather conditions by Wednesday, with the risk potentially continuing into Thursday.

A shift in the pattern is expected later in the week.

A storm system off the coast could bring cooler temperatures and chances for precipitation beginning Thursday night.

While details are still uncertain, the change may help ease fire concerns.

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