Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
25  WX Alerts
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Sunny Sunday leads into warmer, drier week across Colorado

Warm, dry weather builds after Sunday sunshine. Highs climb into the 80s, with fire concerns peaking midweek. A storm system may bring relief by Thursday night.
Sunshine
brett sayles
Sunshine
Waking up forecast
High pressure builds
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Sunday is setting the stage to be a quiet and sunny day with warmer temperatures.

A dry stretch of weather is expected heading into the week as high pressure builds over the western United States.

High pressure builds

This system will help afternoon highs climb into the 70s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Skies will remain mostly clear, making for an ideal end to the weekend.

Heading into the rest of the work week, temperatures will reach 80 degrees by Tuesday.

As temperatures increase this week, fire concerns increase.

Dry air, low humidity, and periods of gusty wind will create elevated to critical fire weather conditions by Wednesday, with the risk potentially continuing into Thursday.

A shift in the pattern is expected later in the week.

A storm system off the coast could bring cooler temperatures and chances for precipitation beginning Thursday night.

While details are still uncertain, the change may help ease fire concerns.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream